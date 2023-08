News From Law.com

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has assembled an all-star team of private-sector litigators to aid in the prosecution of Donald Trump and allies for their conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Willis' team includes Anna Cross of Cross Kincaid, John Floyd of Bondurant Mixson & Elmore and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade of Wade & Campbell. Here's a closer look at her picks.

Georgia

August 31, 2023, 6:34 PM

