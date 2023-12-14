Meet the Players at the Center of the Supreme Courts New Tru...

News From Law.com

As Special Counsel Jack Smith and former President Donald Trump take their fight over presidential immunity to the Supreme Court, The National Law Journal looks at the key players involved. The case sets up an unprecedented legal showdown over Trump's primary defense to a four-count indictment in D.C. federal court brought by Smith's office, which represents a dramatic new chapter in the relationship between the former president and the judicial body that he transformed,

District of Columbia

December 14, 2023, 5:14 PM

nature of claim: /