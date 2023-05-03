Meet the New Leaders in Texas Law: Bracewell Partner Picked ...

News From Law.com

Bracewell partner and Austin-based trial attorney W. Stephen Benesh has been elected president-elect of the State Bar of Texas, according to result announced. In other election results, Hishram Masri of Dallas was chosen as president-elect of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, a position in which he will serve from June 2024 to June 2025. In addition, the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors, at its April 28 quarterly meeting, selected Kennon Wooten to be chair-elect of the board. Wooten, a partner in Scott Douglass & McConnico in Austin, will take office in June and serve through June 2024.

May 03, 2023, 2:50 PM

