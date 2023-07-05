Meet the New Leaders in Law: Women Ascend to Key Positions |...

News From Law.com

Amid a string of leadership changes, several women have taken the reins at the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia. In addition to Courtney Veal's escalation to JQC director in April, Paulding County Senior Assistant District Attorney Ashton Murphy now replaces Veal as deputy director, while DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick ascends the JQC Investigative Panel as its new chairperson. "Historically, this is the first time the JQC has been led by all women," Veal said.

Georgia

July 05, 2023, 5:48 AM

