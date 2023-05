News From Law.com

A vacancy on a judicial bench in Florida has seen Gov. Ron DeSantis appoint a judge Monday— this time to serve on the Hillsborough County Court. The governor's choice is Cory Chandler of Tampa. Chandler has worked as an attorney at Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci since 2008, where he focused on civil litigation and federal criminal defense. His firm notes Chandler obtained acquittal of a client on federal indictments in one of more than 60 civil and criminal jury trials.

May 22, 2023, 3:13 PM

