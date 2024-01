News From Law.com

Gov. Brian Kemp has handpicked Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir J. Patel to become the circuit's newest judge. Upon being sworn-in, Patel will make history by becoming the circuit's first judge of South Asian descent to serve Bartow and Gordon counties. As he prepares for his judicial transition, Patel is opening up about what lawyers and litigants appearing before him can expect from the prosecutor-turned-jurist.

Georgia

January 02, 2024, 8:55 AM

