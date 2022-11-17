Meet the New Judge: After Election Win, Florida Sen. Gary Fa...

News From Law.com

Hours after Gary Farmer Jr. voted on election day, the then-candidate for a seat on the Broward Circuit Court bench, hunkered down at his consultant's office awaiting the results.Farmer, an attorney for over three decades who has served in the Florida Senate most recently in District 34 as the Democratic minority leader, was facing off against Tania Maria Williams, a trial attorney in North Miami Beach. And within hours of the election precents closing, Farmer realized he would don the black robe and could "help people in my courtroom every day."

Government

November 17, 2022, 4:05 PM