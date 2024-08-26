News From Law.com

Meet the Moscow Attorney Representing Arrested Telegram CEO ...

French prosecutors said Monday that they detained the CEO of Telegram over an investigation opened in July into alleged illegal activities facilitated by the encrypted messaging app, a platform popular among the cryptocurrency community. Dmitry Agranovsky, 53, the director of the Moscow Bar Association Liptser, Stavitskaya, and Partners, represents Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire and founder of the messaging app Telegram. Durov is accused of allowing criminal abuse of his free speech-oriented social media platform. Agranovsky called the charges "absolutely ridiculous," according to Russian news media.

August 26, 2024, 3:55 PM