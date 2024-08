News From Law.com

In the final months before election, Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has assembled several current and former attorneys in Big Law to be part of its expansive team. Attorneys advising Harris' campaign currently or previously practiced at firms such as Covington & Burling, Perkins Coie, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Jenner & Block and Munger Tolles & Olson.

Government

August 25, 2024, 7:05 PM