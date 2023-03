News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump has retained a powerhouse defense team to combat any criminal charges that may stem from the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. The "core squad" is composed of Joe Tacopina, Chad Seigel, and Susan Necheles, Tacopina told the New York Law Journal Wednesday.

New York

March 22, 2023, 5:20 PM

nature of claim: /