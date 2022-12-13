Meet the Lawyers as Houstons METRO Adds 3rd-Party Culprit in...

News From Law.com

Harris County's transit authority convinced an appeals court that a trial judge erred in denying its request to include a suspected sniper as a third-party defendant in a civil action where one of its own officers is alleged to have shot a Houston Police Department officer. The appeal involved consolidation by the Fourteenth District Court of Appeals of two proceedings to resolve several issues requiring analysis of the Texas Rules of Evidence. While the appeals court ruled the trial court abused its discretion, it also affirmed the trial court's denial of METRO's second plea to the jurisdiction based on governmental immunity.

Texas

December 13, 2022, 2:17 PM