Deirdre Daly and her team at Finn, Dixon & Herling released the hotly anticipated independent investigation into the Connecticut State Police and its alleged faulty ticketing practices. Daly was the first woman U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut. She also was appointed to the Attorney General's Advisory Committee of the U.S. Attorneys. Before her appointment in Connecticut, Daly was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.

