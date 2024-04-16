Meet the Law Firms Behind the Major Oil Antitrust Class Acti...

News From Law.com

The Dallas firm Burns Charest is lending its expertise as part of a coalition of law firms seeking to certify an antitrust class action against shale oil producers accuse of price fixing. The lawsuit, which can be viewed on Law.com Radar, was filed in federal court in the District of New Mexico, where Chris Dodd of Dodd Law Office is local counsel. Other firms for the plaintiffs include Sharp Law of Prairie Village, Kansas and Steven Williams Law of San Francisco, California.

Energy

April 16, 2024, 3:29 PM

nature of claim: /