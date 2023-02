News From Law.com

The drastic reduction in hype around cryptocurrency is no surprise to even casual watchers of the digital asset space. Nearly a trillion and a half dollars has been lost in digital markets in the last year. As the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing to consider how the space should be regulated, optimists and severe critics weigh in on the legal status and future of crypto assets.

Banking & Financial Services

February 14, 2023, 5:05 PM