Meet the Key Players in a Blockbuster Sedition Trial Against...

News From Law.com

Five members of the far-right Oath Keepers group, including the organization's founder, will go to trial on seditious conspiracy charges this week, the most serious offense to go before a jury in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The group is facing several felony counts, most notably seditious conspiracy, a rarely used Civil War-era statute that prosecutors have used to allege the five members planned to forcibly oppose the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

District of Columbia

September 29, 2022, 12:10 PM