The Justice Department's second antitrust case against Google over its alleged monopoly on digital advertising was assigned to Judge Leonie Brinkema. Brinkema was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in 1993 by Bill Clinton. She has handled a few significant antitrust cases, including one in the early internet age: a lawsuit game maker Kesmai brought in 1997 against AOL, then a major online service provider.

Internet & Social Media

January 26, 2023, 3:23 PM