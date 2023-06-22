Meet the Judge and Lawyers in Hunter Bidens Federal Criminal...

News From Law.com

A high-powered defense team--led by a lawyer who's represented Elon Musk and Mark Cuban before the SEC--and federal prosecutors have negotiated a plea deal for Hunter Biden, who is now expected to appear before a District of Delaware judge in July. The charges were brought by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, and presiding over the matter is U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, one of two Delaware federal judges appointed by Trump.

Delaware

June 22, 2023, 5:28 PM

nature of claim: /