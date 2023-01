News From Law.com

In 2022, the Montgomery Bar Association set its focus on bringing back a full lineup of in-person events, and the organization's incoming president Justin Bayer said he intends to build on that momentum. Bayer, a partner at Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy & Kramer, who specializes in professional liability defense, was introduced as the MBA's 138th president at the association's annual business luncheon Thursday.

Pennsylvania

January 12, 2023, 3:16 PM