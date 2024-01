News From Law.com

David Silbert and Greg Silbert are identical twin brothers who practice at two different law firms in two different cities. The brothers, both litigation attorneys with over 20 years of practice, had never worked together before on the same case—until they were both retained to take on a lawsuit involving the fate of the Pac-12, one of the five largest athletic conferences under the NCAA umbrella.

January 25, 2024, 4:00 AM

