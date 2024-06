News From Law.com

Gov. Greg Abbott selected an appellate justice, a district court judge and a law firm's senior partner to be the first three judges to preside over the new Fifteenth District Court of Appeals. A creation of the 2023 Texas Legislature, the court is to convene Sept. 1 and take over cases involving disputes brought by or against the state and its officers and challenges to the constitutionality of state statutes.

