Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, has appointed an openly gay former FCC and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld attorney with ties to conservative legal groups to the House General Counsel post. Berry spent just over a year at Akin Gump after leaving the FCC where he worked for more than a decade and a half.

Government

February 02, 2023, 3:53 PM