Meet the Editors: Southeastern Legal Awards Q&A | Law.com Ra...

As the deadline approaches for this year's Southeastern Legal Awards (it's March 3), join me, Georgia Bureau Chief Everett Catts, and Managing Editor of Regional Brands David Gialanella for questions in a conference call/video meeting from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 27. To participate in the meeting, visit https://meet.google.com/dhf-qqsv-wox. To join by phone, dial: (U.S.) +1 240-623-1370, PIN: 435 928 793#. If you need more phone numbers to dial in from, visit https://tel.meet/dhf-qqsv-wox?pin=7828175893750.
February 24, 2023, 10:20 AM