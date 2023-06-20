Meet the Diverse New Faces and Voices in Multidistrict Litig...

News From Law.com

In 2022 multidistrict litigation, 13% of lawyers appointed to lead the plaintiffs' leadership teams were not white, according to Law.com's exclusive statistics. The percentage is lower than the 16% in 2021, and 14% in 2020, but continues to be much higher than 2016-2019, when nonwhite attorneys made up, on average, 5% of appointments. Of the 11 lawyers who got appointed to at least two multidistrict litigation dockets created last year, four are lawyers of color.

June 20, 2023

