Meet the Defamation Lawyer Combatting Online Harassment Camp...

For a plaintiffs lawyer, Megan Meier spends a large amount of time outside the courtroom and brings in a small amount of revenue to her firm in the form of contingency fees. That's because her firm's defamation practice settles a majority of cases outside the courtroom, often by requesting publishers change content on their platform. Legal action, as she says, should be used sparingly. "A big part of our practice is getting false statements retracted," Meier said. "I can't take a percentage of a retraction. Often, it doesn't make sense to take things on contingency…It depends on complexity and predictability."

December 05, 2023, 5:33 AM

