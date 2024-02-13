Meet the Dealmaker of the Year—Slaughter and Mays Victoria...

News From Law.com International

Advising on nearly £20 billion of M&A during a year would keep anyone busy, but for Victoria MacDuff, a partner at U.K. corporate heavyweight Slaughter and May, it was somehow possible to also squeeze in a sabbatical. MacDuff, an expert in the financial services and telecommunications sectors, topped a ranking of corporate partners for having worked on the highest value of deals across the U.K. and EMEA region in 2023. She advised on 13 deals last year worth a combined value of £19.36 million, according to London-based financial data platform MergerLinks.

United Kingdom

February 13, 2024, 4:51 AM

nature of claim: /