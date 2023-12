News From Law.com

Two Superior Court judges and three lawyers are in the running to become the next judge to join the Georgia Court of Appeals bench.The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has released its shortlist of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill a vacancy created by the removal of Judge Christian Coomer from the intermediate appellate court in August.

Georgia

December 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

nature of claim: /