As the State Court of DeKalb County Chief Judge Wayne Purdom's retirement draws closer, jurists from across metro Atlanta have announced their candidacy to fill the impending vacancy. The election for DeKalb's next state court judge is set to take place in 2024. Yolanda Mack said she is the only candidate currently serving in a leadership capacity, as the deputy district attorney for the Sexual Assault Unit at the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Georgia

July 24, 2023, 4:19 PM

