News From Law.com

Two-year terms begin Sept. 1 for the 10 business court judges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed over the summer, officially kicking off the specialized court system signed into law in June 2023. The first 10 judges are each assigned to one of the five business court divisions based in Texas' largest cities, with an additional six divisions in more rural areas expected to be further developed in upcoming legislative sessions.

Texas

August 28, 2024, 5:55 PM