After more than 20 years of legal service to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, Kelley Martin Robertson has traded her title as chief assistant district attorney for that of Georgia judge. As she settles into her new seat on the State Court of Hall County bench, Robertson is opening up about what lawyers and litigants appearing before her can expect from the prosecutor turned jurist.

Georgia

April 04, 2023, 11:05 AM

