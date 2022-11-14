Meet Ex-Judge Barbara Jones, Independent Monitor Set to Over...

News From Law.com

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Monday appointed Bracewell partner and former Manhattan federal judge Barbara Jones as the independent monitor to oversee the financial activities of former President Donald Trump and his businesses. Jones was the only proposed monitor who appeared on lists submitted last week by both Trump and the New York Attorney General's Office. Engoron said he would define her duties more fully in a subsequent order.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 14, 2022, 4:33 PM