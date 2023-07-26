Meet City Halls New Chief Counsel: Debevoise Litigation Part...

News From Law.com

Lisa Zornberg – a litigation partner at Debevoise & Plimpton and former federal prosecutor – will serve as the new City Hall chief counsel, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced. In addition to advising City Hall on policy and legal matters, the chief counsel oversees almost a dozen agencies, including an advisory committee on judicial appointments. Her appointment comes at a time when the city is confronting soaring homelessness, the influx of thousands of migrants, and strong criticism regarding the City's handling of jails.

July 26, 2023, 5:25 PM

