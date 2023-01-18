Who Got The Work

Archer & Greiner partner Michael Lauricella has entered an appearance for Amin Trading LLC and Hemang Amin in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 19 in New Jersey District Court by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman on behalf of Meenaxi Enterprise Inc., accuses the defendants of importing 'Bournvita' chocolate milk products into the U.S. without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:22-cv-07383, Meenaxi Enterprise, Inc. v. Shakti Group USA LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 18, 2023, 6:55 AM