Who Got The Work

Jones Day partner Margaret C. Gleason has entered an appearance for Verizon Communications, CEO Hans Vestberg and former CFO Matthew Ellis in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 1 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Law Office of Leon Aussprung and the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the company's environmental safety protocols. The lawsuit contends that the company failed to provide employees with proper safety training or equipment to protect them from the toxic lead which was present on certain company-owned cables. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, is 2:23-cv-01375, Meehan v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

October 03, 2023, 9:28 AM

Plaintiffs

General Retirement System of the City of Detroit

George Meehan

Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds

Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund

Stichting Mn Services and Aandelenfonds Noord-Amerika

Stichting Pensioenfonds Metaal en Techniek

Stichting Pensioenfonds van de Metalektro

Plaintiffs

James E. Hockenberry

Law Office Of Anthony F. Jeselnik

Law Office Of Alfred G. Yates, Jr., P.C.

Nye Stirling Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP

defendants

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Hans Vestberg

Matthew Ellis

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws