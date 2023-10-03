Jones Day partner Margaret C. Gleason has entered an appearance for Verizon Communications, CEO Hans Vestberg and former CFO Matthew Ellis in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 1 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Law Office of Leon Aussprung and the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the company's environmental safety protocols. The lawsuit contends that the company failed to provide employees with proper safety training or equipment to protect them from the toxic lead which was present on certain company-owned cables. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, is 2:23-cv-01375, Meehan v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
October 03, 2023, 9:28 AM