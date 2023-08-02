New Suit - Securities Class Action

Verizon Communications, CEO Hans Vestberg and former CFO Matthew Ellis were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Leon Aussprung and the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements regarding the company's environmental safety protocols. The lawsuit contends that the company failed to provide employees with proper safety training or equipment to protect them from the toxic lead which was present on certain company-owned cables. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01375, Meehan v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

August 02, 2023, 10:51 AM

Plaintiffs

George Meehan

Plaintiffs

James E. Hockenberry

defendants

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Hans Vestberg

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws