Kelly Services and Idemia America Corp. were hit with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Wusinich Sweeney & Ryan on behalf of a former production supervisor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00951, Meehan v. Idemia America Corp. et al.

March 10, 2023, 7:24 PM