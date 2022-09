New Suit - Class Action

Capital One Financial was hit with a class action Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Kelly Guzzo PLC, centers on unauthorized electronic transfers in violation of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01073, Meehan v. Capital One, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2022, 4:53 PM