New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Southern District Court against Petco. The suit accuses the company of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by using Salesforce software to monitor the activity of visitors to Petco's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00227, Meehan et al v. Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.