New Suit - Contract

Buchalter filed a lawsuit against HHS Technology Group LLC in California Central District Court on Wednesday for allegedly breaching a settlement agreement. The suit, filed on behalf of Medversant Technologies LLC, seeks a payment of $370,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07805, Medversant Technologies, LLC v. HHS Technology Group, LLC.

Technology

October 26, 2022, 4:02 PM