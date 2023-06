Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic and Medtronic USA to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to a stent graft system implant, was filed by Sawicki Law on behalf of Gary Delane Shipman. The case is 3:23-cv-01427, Medtronic Inc v. Shipman.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Gary Delane Shipman

defendants

Medtronic Inc

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims