Who Got The Work

Mark E. Terman and Sylvia Bokyung St. Clair of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for Globus Medical Inc. and Kemp Stanford in a pending lawsuit over alleged breach of a fixed term employment contract. The action, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Fredrikson & Byron and Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Medtronic, accuses Kemp Stanford, a former Medtronic sales representative, of breaching the agreement by accepting a position with Globus Medical Inc., a company that competes against Medtronic in the spinal surgery business. The suit additionally brings claims against Globus for tortious interference with contract and unfair competition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:22-cv-01414, Medtronic, Inc. et al v. Kemp Stanford et al.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 6:00 AM