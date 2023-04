Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc. to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by the Employment Law Center of Maryland on behalf of a former garage manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to race- and national origin-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-01024, Medrano v. Greyhound Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 17, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Medrano

Plaintiffs

Employment Law Center Of Maryland, Inc.

defendants

Greyhound Lines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination