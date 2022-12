Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hirschfeld Kraemer LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Marriott International and Ritz-Carlton Hotel to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Levy Vinick Burrell Hyams and the Law Offices of Wendy Musell on behalf of Emilio Medrano and Antonio Molina. The case is 3:22-cv-09134, Medrano et al v. Marriott International, Inc. et al.