Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Robinson & Cole and Antonetti, Montalvo & Ramirez-Coll have entered appearances for SAI Systems International and an affiliate in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. According to the complaint, filed May 19 in Puerto Rico District Court, the defendants have falsely asserted that plaintiff MedPharm Services, a provider of medical software, uses a confusingly similar trademark to the defendants’ ‘billEHR’ mark. The court case was brought by Ferraiuoli LLC and Crowell & Moring. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernande, is 3:23-cv-01258, MedPharm Services LLC v. Sai Systems International, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

MedPharm Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Ferraiuoli LLC

Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Morring LLP

defendants

Sai Systems Digital LLC

Sai Systems International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Antonetti Montalvo & Ramirez-Coll

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims