Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to defend C.R. Bard in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts three patents, was filed Dec. 18 in Georgia Northern District Court by Latham & Watkins; Fellows Labriola LLP; and Kent & Risley on behalf of Medline Industries LP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-05827, Medline Industries, LP v. C.R. Bard, Inc.

February 01, 2024, 7:51 AM

Medline Industries, LP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims