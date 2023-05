New Suit - Employment Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of job placement company Medliant. The suit targets a nurse from the Philippines working at Baptist Hospitals in connection with an agreement to sponsor her green card application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00203, Medliant Inc. v. Ponce de Leon.

Business Services

May 25, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Medliant Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Katrina Ponce de Leon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract