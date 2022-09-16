New Suit - Employment

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment agreement Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of medical staffing provider Medliant. The complaint targets Axel Ysrael F. Galam, who has allegedly refused to reimburse Medliant for his immigration processing and training as contractually required per his early resignation from the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00379, Medliant Inc. v. Galam.

Health Care

September 16, 2022, 3:43 PM