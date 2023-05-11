DLA Piper filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of South Korea-based medical device manufacturer Medit Corp. and Medit USA LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Renew Digital LLC for selling intraoral scanners bearing the 'Medit' mark without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02088, Medit Corp. et al v. Renew Digital, LLC.
May 11, 2023, 5:01 AM