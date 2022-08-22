Who Got The Work

Jeremy J. Glenn and Julie L. Trester of Cozen O'Connor have stepped in to defend Wild Thing LLC and Carla D. Young in a pending collective employment action. The suit, filed July 8 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sanford Law Firm, contends that defendants violate the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying its servers less than minimum wage while requiring them to perform a substantial amount of non-tipped work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:22-cv-03546, Medina v. Wild Thing, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 22, 2022, 7:07 AM