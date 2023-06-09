Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Freiman Legal on behalf of a former overnight stocker for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations for a work-related injury. The court action further claims wage-and-hour violations including the failure to provide meal breaks and rest periods. The case is 1:23-cv-00887, Medina v. Walmart Inc., et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 09, 2023, 8:40 PM