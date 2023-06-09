Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Freiman Legal on behalf of a former overnight stocker for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations for a work-related injury. The court action further claims wage-and-hour violations including the failure to provide meal breaks and rest periods. The case is 1:23-cv-00887, Medina v. Walmart Inc., et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Medina

Plaintiffs

Freiman Legal

defendants

Walmart Inc.

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination