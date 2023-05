New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court against Pitibru Hotels LLC and its CEO, Zopito Verratti. The court action was filed on behalf of the former director of sales who contends that she was subject to race- and national origin-based discrimination and harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00801, Medina v. Pitibru Hotels, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 01, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Medina

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Pitibru Hotels, LLC

Zopito Verratti

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination